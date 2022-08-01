NOTICE OF TERMS OF CONVEYANCE OF TOWN REAL ESTATE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO THE LEGAL VOTERS OF TOWN OF MARSHFIELD, pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1061, that the TOWN OF MARSHFIELD proposes to convey certain real property by Quitclaim Deed to David Torres and Sarah Graves (“Torres/Graves”). The real property to be conveyed unto the Torres/Graves is more particularly described as follows: Being any right and interest the Town may have to a certain piece of land located within the current intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Cabot Road/Route 215, approximately between the triangle of land owned by Torres/Graves within the intersection, and the Torres/Graves parcel located at 1414 U.S. Route 2. Reference is hereby made to the above-mentioned instruments, the records thereof, the references therein made, and their respective records and references, in further aid of this description. The Town of Marshfield Selectboard proposes to convey the aforesaid premises to the David Torres and Sarah Graves with the consideration being the transfer of a certain triangle of land in the U.S. Route 2 and Cabot Road/Route 215 from David Torres and Sarah Graves to the Town of Marshfield. These transfers together will allow the Town to move forward with alteration of the U.S. Route 2 and Cabot Road/Route 215 intersection. Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1061, this notice has been posted at three regular posting places in the Town of Marshfield and will be published in the Times Argus, a newspaper of general circulation within the Town of Marshfield on or before August 2, 2022. If a petition signed by 5% of the legal voters of the Town of Marshfield objecting to this sale is presented to the Town Clerk within 30 days of the date of the posting and publication of this notice, then the Town will cause the question of whether to sell the property as set forth above at a special or annual meeting called for that purpose. The Town of Marshfield Selectboard will authorize the Selectboard Chair to effectuate the conveyance, unless the Town receives a petition in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 1061 (a) by 4:00 p.m. on September 1, 2022.
