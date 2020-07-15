NOTICE OF TAXPAYERS BARRE CITY Notice is hereby given in accord with 32 V.S.A. § 4111 that the undersigned Assessor within and for the City of Barre has this day completed the abstract of individual lists (abstract) of property owners of the 1st day of April 2020. The Assessor has this same day lodged the abstract in the office of the clerk for the inspection of taxpayers. On the 29th day of July, 2020 at 8:30 AM the undersigned Assessor will meet by appointment via phone to hear appeals of taxpayers aggrieved by actions of the Assessor from whom timely grievances have been received. To be timely, such grievance must be in writing and received (postmarks not accepted) by 8:30 AM on the 29th day of July 2020. At the close of grievance hearings, the Assessor shall make such corrections in the abstract as were determined upon hearing or otherwise. Unless cause to the contrary is shown, the contents of said abstract will, for the tax year 2020, become the grand list of the City of each taxpayer named therein. Signed at Barre City in the County of Washington, this 15th day of July, 2020. ________________________________ Joseph LeVesque/s/ Barre City Assessor
