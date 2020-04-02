NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE FOR DELINQUENT TAXES The resident and non resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the City of Barre, County of Washington and State of Vermont are hereby notified that the taxes and water and sewer charges assessed by such City of the year(s) of 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 property in such City, to wit: Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Dorothy F. Jurgenson and Bonnie A. DiCroce by A. Norman Brew, Pauline E. Brew, and Karen L. Brew Mersereau of Warranty Deed by instrument dated October 20, 1995 and recorded on October 24, 1995 in Volume 161, Pages 181-182 of the Barre City Land Records. The same can be further described as being commonly referred to as 8 Thurston Place in the City of Barre, Vermont. And so much of said lands will be sold at public auction at the City Hall Council Chambers Room a public place in such City, on Thursday April 30, 2020 at 11:00 o'clock in the morning as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes, with costs and fees, unless previously paid. Dated at Barre, Vermont this 10th day of March, 2020. /s/ Carolyn S. Dawes Carolyn S. Dawes Delinquent Tax Collector City of Barre
