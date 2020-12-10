NOTICE OF TAX SALE The residents and nonresident owners, lien holders, and mortgagees of lands in the Town of East Montpelier, in the County of Washington, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by the Town of East Montpelier for years indicated below remain either in whole or in part unpaid, on the following described lands and premises in the Town, to wit: PROPERTY 1. Donald T. Pfister. Tax Years 2018/2019 and 2019/2020. Parcel No. 08-073-000 CANCELLED PROPERTY 2. Joseph H. Thomas and Jennifer A. Rand, Tax Years 2017/2018, 2018/2019, and 2019/2020. Parcel No. 11-007-000 Being a 14’ x 64’ 1987 Skyline Cameron mobile home bearing Serial Number 0716-0267W, located at 127 Sandy Pines Road, East Montpelier, Vermont, conveyed to Joseph Thomas and Jennifer Rand by Vermont Mobile Home Uniform Bill of Sale of Kevin Rand, Joseph Thomas, and Jennifer Rand, dated June 9, 2009, and recorded at Mobile Home Volume 5, Page 56 of the East Montpelier Land Records, being the same 1987 Skyline Cameron mobile home conveyed to Kevin Rand, Joseph H. Thomas, and Jennifer A. Rand by Vermont Mobile Home Uniform Bill of Sale of Scott Dimick, Troy D. Dimick and the Estate of George Dimick, dated March 2, 2004, and recorded at Volume 84, Page 271 of the East Montpelier Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above-mentioned instruments, the records thereof, the references therein made, and their respective records and references, in further aid of these descriptions. So much of said lands and premises will be sold at public auction at the East Montpelier Town Office, 40 Kelton Road, East Montpelier on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., as shall be required to discharge taxes with costs and fees unless previously paid. Information regarding these properties and the amount of taxes, costs, and fees due may be obtained from C. Bruce Johnson, Collector of Delinquent Taxes, East Montpelier Town Office, 40 Kelton Road, East Montpelier, VT (802) 223-3313. Pursuant to 32 V.S.A. §5254(b), an owner of property being sold for taxes may request in writing, not less than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the tax sale, that only a portion of the property be sold. Such a request must clearly identify the portion of the property to be sold and must be accompanied by a certification from the District Environmental Commission and the Town of East Montpelier zoning administrative officer that the portion identified may be subdivided and meets the minimum lot size requirements. If the portion so identified by the taxpayer cannot be sold for the amount of the unpaid tax and costs, then the entire property will be sold to pay such unpaid tax and costs. Taxpayers are further advised of their right to have a hearing before the Town of East Montpelier Board for the Abatement of Taxes under the provisions of 24 V.S.A. §1535. Taxpayers wishing to have such a hearing must contact Town Clerk Rosie Laquerre to request such a hearing. Dated at East Montpelier, Vermont this 22nd day of October 2020. ______________________ C. BRUCE JOHNSON Collector of Delinquent TaxesTown of East Montpelier, Vermont
