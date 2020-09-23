NOTICE OF TAX SALE The residents and nonresident owners, lien holders, and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Barre, in the County of Washington, are hereby notified that the taxes and sewer charges assessed by the Town of Barre for years indicated below remain either in whole or in part unpaid, on the following described lands and premises in the Town, to wit: PROPERTY 1. Leslie A. Turcotte. Years 2013-2014, 2014-2105, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017- 2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020. Parcel 017/052.00. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Leslie A. Turcotte by Final Decree of Distribution issued by the Vermont Superior Court, Washington Unit, Probate Division, dated June 18, 2020 and recorded at Book 310, Pages 945-946 of the Town of Barre Land Records. Being a parcel of land and dwelling located at 25 Baptist Street in the Town of Barre, containing 0.93 acres, more or less. So much of said lands and premises will be sold at public auction at the Town of Barre Municipal Office, 149 Websterville, Road, Barre Town, Vermont on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., as shall be required to discharge taxes with costs and fees unless previously paid. Information regarding this property and the amount of taxes, costs, and fees due may be obtained from Carl R. Rogers, Collector of Delinquent Taxes, Town of Barre Municipal Office, 149 Websterville, Road, Barre Town, Vermont. (802) 479-9331. Pursuant to 32 V.S.A. §5254(b), an owner of property being sold for taxes may request in writing, not less than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the tax sale, that only a portion of the property be sold. Such request must clearly identify the portion of the property to be sold and must be accompanied by a certification from the District Environmental Commission and the Town of Barre zoning administrative officer that the portion identified may be subdivided and meets the minimum lot size requirements. In the event that the portion so identified by the taxpayer cannot be sold for the amount of the unpaid tax and costs, then the entire property will be sold to pay such unpaid tax and costs. The taxpayer is further advised of the right to have a hearing before the Town of Barre Board for the Abatement of Taxes in accordance with the provisions of 24 V.S.A. §1535. Taxpayers wishing to have such a hearing must contact Town Clerk Donna Kelty to request such a hearing. Dated at Town of Barre, Vermont this 20th day of August 2020. /s/_____________________________ Carl R. Rogers Collector of Delinquent Taxes Town of Barre, Vermont
