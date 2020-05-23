NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE FOR DELINQUENT TAXES (RESCHEDULED) The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Calais, County of Washington and State of Vermont are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the years 2018 and 2019 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: Property Owner: Jennifer Wiater and Jeffrey M. Wiater Parcel No. : A17610 Span No.: 120-037-10916 Address: 7610 County Road Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Jennifer Wiater and Jeffrey M. Wiater by special warranty deed of The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as successor-in-interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for certificateholders of NAAC Reperforming Loan REMIC Trust Certificates, Series 2004- R3 dated December 17, 2014 and of record in Book 45 at Page 228 of the Town of Calais Land Records. And, so much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Calais Town Hall, a public place in such Town, on the 24th day of June, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock in the forenoon as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Calais, Vermont this 12th day of May, 2020. / s/__ Sandra Ferver_____________________ SANDRA FERVER Delinquent Tax Collector Town of Calais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.