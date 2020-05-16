BARRE TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING The Town of Barre Planning Commission will hold a special meeting in conjunction with the Barre Town Selectboard during their regular meeting which begin at 6:00 p.m,, the review will occur during the meeting, but the specific time is uncertain. This meeting will be held virtually by electronic means. Options to listen and participate include teleconference, 802-861-2663 and using a participant code of 489078 or video conference. To access the Zoom video conference contact Chris Violette at cviolette@barretown.org for login information. To view a full version of the proposed plan, go to: Barretown.org/ Planning and Zoning. Christopher P. Violette Planning Director email: cviolette@barretown.org
