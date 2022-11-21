STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Civil Division Orange Unit Docket No. 20-CV-00086 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION Plaintiff, v. BONNIE J. HASKINS SPRINGCASTLE CREDIT FUNDING TRUST, THROUGH ITS TRUSTEE WILMINGTON TRUST, N.A. OCCUPANT residing at 101 Erwin Road Bradford, VT 05033 Defendants. NOTICE OF SALE According to the terms and conditions of the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale (the “Order”) in the matter of 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Bonnie J. Haskins, et al., Vermont Superior Court, Orange Unit, Civil Division, 20-CV-00086, foreclosing one mortgage given by Bonnie J. Haskins, to Equity One, Inc, dated October 28, 2003 and recorded in Book 102, Pages 302-311 of the Town of Bradford Town Clerk’s Office Land Records, presently held by the Plaintiff, 21st Mortgage Corporation via Assignment of Mortgage Agreement dated December 11, 2009 respectively, the real estate with an address of 101 Erwin Road, Bradford, VT 05033, will be sold at public auction at 10:00 am on December 28, 2022 at the location of the Property. Property Description. The Property to be sold is all and the same land and premises described in the Mortgage, and further described as follows: Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Leslie Haskins (now deceased) and Bonnie Haskins by Warranty Deed of Wayne A. Erwin and Margaret Erwin dated August 30, 2000 and recorded in Volume 93 at Page 664 of the Town of Bradford Land Records. “Being a certain tract or parcel of land, comprising and being lot #1 2.9 acres, more or less, and being a part of portion of the same land and premises as conveyed to Wayne A. Erwin and Margaret Erwin by Warranty Deed of C. Hayward Erwin and Alice Erwin dated June 22, 1972 and recorded in Book 42, Page 42 of the Bradford Land Records. “The land and premises to be conveyed herein are bounded and described as follows: “Commencing at an iron pin located on the westerly side of Erwin Road, so-called, marking the southereasterly parcel; thence proceeding westerly along a division line a distance of 430 feet, more or less, to an iron pin, marking the southwesterly corner of this parcel; thence turning an angle to the right and proceeding northerly along a stone wall, a distance of 365 feet, more or less, to a point, marking the northwesterly corner of this parcel; thence turning an angle to the right and proceeding in an easterly direction along a-stone wall, a distance of 350 feet, more or les, to a point marking the northeasterly corner of this parcel; thence turning at angle to the right and proceeding southerly, along the westerly edge of said Erwin Road, a distance of 300 feet, more or less, to the point begun at. “This conveyance also includes a septic disposal easement located on Lot 2, so called, which parcel has been conveyed to Michael Erwin by these Grantors”. Terms of Sale. The Property shall be sold "AS IS WHERE IS", to the highest bidder for cash or wire funds only. The sale of the Property is subject to confirmation by the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Orange Unit. The Property is sold subject to unpaid taxes, municipal assessments, and superior liens, if any. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Mortgage Property Deposit. $10,000.00 to be paid in cash or by certified check by the purchaser at the time of auction, with the balance due at closing. The balance of the purchase price for the Property shall be due and payable within the latter of 10 days from the date of confirmation of said sale by the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Orange Unit, or 45 days from the date of public auction. If the balance of the purchase price is not paid within the period set forth herein, the deposit shall be forfeited and shall be retained by the Plaintiff herein as agreed liquidation damages and the Property may be offered to the next highest bidder still interested in the Property. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the Property at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale or inquire at Schiller, Knapp, Lefkowitz & Hertzel, LLP at 518-786-9069. Dated: November 16, 2022 s/ Daniel N. Young, Esq. ______ Daniel N. Young, Esq. Attorney for the Plaintiff
