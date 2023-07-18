NOTICE OF SALE According to the terms and conditions of a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale (the Order) in the matter of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation v. Louis W. Hallstrom, IV, Lisa M. Hallstrom, New England Federal Credit Union, Roux Electric, Inc., Vermont Department of Taxes, Internal Revenue Service, Midland Funding, LLC, Northeast Washington County Community Health, Inc. (dba The Health Center) and Any Tenants Residing at 577 Bean Road, Northfield, VT, Vermont Superior Court, Washington Unit - Civil Division, Docket No. 414-8-19 Wncv, foreclosing a mortgage given by Louis W. Hallstrom, IV and Lisa M. Hallstrom to New England Federal Credit Union dated August 31, 2007, of record in Volume 173, Page 400 of the Northfield land records. Said mortgage was modified by Loan Modification Agreement dated March 20, 2015, of record in Volume 205, Page 580 of the Northfield land records. Reference is made to an Assignment of Mortgage to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation dated November 3, 2017, of record in Volume 215, Page 733 of the Northfield land records (the Mortgage) for the purpose of foreclosing the Mortgage for breach of the conditions of the Mortgage, the real estate with an E-911 address of 577 Bean Road, Northfield, Vermont (the Property) will be sold at public auction at 10:00 am on August 22, 2023 at the location of the Property. Property Description. The Property to be sold is all and the same land and premises described in the Mortgage, and further described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Louis W. Hallstrom, IV and Lisa M. Hallstrom by warranty deed of Edward F. Blake dated August 31, 2007, of record in Volume 173, Page 398 of the Northfield land records. The Property may be subject to easements, rights-of-way of record and other interests of record Terms of Sale. The Property will be sold to the highest bidder, who will pay $10,000.00 at sale in cash, certified, treasurer’s or cashier’s check made payable to Steckel Law Office Client Trustee Account (or by wire transfer, if arrangements for wire transfer are made at least five (5) business days in advance, confirmation of wire transfer is available before commencement of sale and bidder pays additional fees required for wire transfer) and will pay the balance of the highest bid price within thirty (30) days of the issuance of an Order of Confirmation by the Vermont Superior Court. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the highest bidder at sale shall be entitled only to a return of the $10,000.00 deposit paid. The highest bidder shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney. The highest bidder will be required to sign a no contingency Purchase Agreement and attached Vermont Lead Law Real Estate Transaction Disclosures. Copies of the Purchase Agreement and Disclosures are available by calling the telephone number below. The Property is sold “AS IS” WITH ALL FAULTS WITH NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND subject to easements, rights of way, covenants, permits, reservations and restrictions of record, superior liens, if any, encumbrances that are not extinguished by the sale, title defects, environmental hazards, unpaid real estate taxes (delinquent and current, including penalty and interest, if any), and municipal liens, and subject to the right of the United States of America to redeem the same on or before 120 days from the date of the transfer of title to the purchaser at the public sale if its lien has not been discharged prior to or as a result of the Sale. The highest bidder is required to purchase the Property whether or not the Property is in compliance with local, state or federal land use laws, regulations or permits. Title to the Property will be conveyed without warranties by Order of Confirmation. This sale is exempt from federal lead based hazards disclosure. 24 CFR Section 35.82. If the highest bidder fails to complete the purchase of the Property as required by the Purchase Agreement, the $10,000.00 deposit will be forfeited to Plaintiff. The person holding the public sale may, for good cause, postpone the sale for a period of up to thirty (30) days, from time to time, until it is completed, giving notice of such adjournment and specifying the new date by public proclamation at the time and place appointed for the sale. Notice of the new sale date shall also be sent by first class mail, postage prepaid, to the Mortgagor at the Mortgagor’s last known address at least five days before the new sale date. Redemption Rights of Mortgagor. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the Property at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the Order, including the costs and expenses of sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale or inquire at Steckel Law Office 802-563-4400. Dated: July 11, 2023 _/s/ Susan J. Steckel Susan J. Steckel, Esq. Steckel Law Office PO Box 247 Marshfield, VT 05658-0247 802-563-4400 Attorney for Plaintiff