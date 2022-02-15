NOTICE OF SALE The resident and nonresident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Cabot in the County of Washington are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and wastewater remain, either in whole or in part on the following described lands in such Town, to wit: 1. REAL ESTATE OF FRESH START HOUSING, LLC Parcel #12-002.003 Being a parcel of land consisting of 2.40 acres with a 1999 Astro Cedarbrook mobile home located thereon and any other improvements located at 48 Porter Road in Cabot, Vermont, being all and te same land and premises conveyed to Fresh Start Housing, LLC by warranty deed from the Vermont Housing and Finance Agency dated August 14, 2012 and recorded in Book 78 at Page 84 of the Cabot land records 2. REAL ESTATE OF MICHAEL MALONE Parcel #05-008.000 Being a parcel of land consisting of 10.39 acres, more or less, with improvements thereon located at 1159 South Walden Road in Cabot, Vermont, being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Michael Malone by warranty deed from Gary Lee Curtis and Earle Rick Curtis dated October 28, 2014 and recorded in Book 81 at Page 340 of the Cabot land records. 3. REAL ESTATE OF SCOTT O’GRADY Parcel #08-003.100 Being a parcel of land consisting of 2.10 acres with campers thereon located on Ducharme Road in Cabot, Vermont, being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Scott O’Grady by quitclaim deed from Darien McElwain dated March 27, 2019 and recorded in Book 87 at Page 553 of the Cabot land records. 4. REAL ESTATE OF KYLE SIMPSON AND ASHLEY SIMPSON Parcel #11-036.000 Being a parcel of land consisting of 53 acres, more or less, located on Lovely Road in Cabot, Vermont, being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Kyle Simpson and Ashley G. Simpson by warranty deed from Jean Whitman dated August 12, 2015 and recorded in Book 82 at Page 468 of the Cabot land records. 5. REAL ESTATE OF WENDELL WHEELER (NOW DECEASED) AND HAROLD M. BEAN Parcel #008-002.000 Being a parcel of land consisting of 0.14 acres, more or less, located on Ducharme Road in Cabot, being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Wendell Wheeler (now deceased December 17, 2010) and Harold M. Bean dated June 1, 1971 and recorded in Book 36 at Page 612 of the Cabot land records. and so much of such lands will be sold a public auction at the Cabot Town Hall, a public place in such Town, on the 15th day of March, 2022 at 10:00 o'clock in the forenoon, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes and/or wastewater with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Cabot, Vermont this 11th day of February, 2022. TOWN OF CABOT BY:_____________________________ Susan Carpenter, Delinquent Tax Collector
