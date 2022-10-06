STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Civil Division Washington Unit Docket No. 385-7-18 Wncv CU MEMBERS MORTGAGE, A DIVISION OF COLONIAL SAVINGS, F.A. Plaintiff, v. JASON E. THYGESEN OCCUPANT residing at 33 Madison Ave Barre, Vermont 05641 Defendants. NOTICE OF SALE According to the terms and conditions of the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale (the “Order”) in the matter of CU Members Advantage, A Division of Colonial Savings, F.A. v. Jason E. Thygesen, et al., Vermont Superior Court, Washington Unit, Civil Division, 385-7-18 Wncv, foreclosing one mortgage given by Jason E. Thygesen, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Lender, dated March 31, 2008 and recorded in Book 246, Page 53 of the City of Barre Land Records, presently held by the Plaintiff, Colonial Savings Bank, F.A., via Assignment of Mortgage Agreement June 22, 2018 respectively, the real estate with an address of 33 Madison Ave, Barre, Vermont 05641 will be sold at public auction at 10:00 am on November 7, 2022 at the location of the Property. Property Description. The Property to be sold is all and the same land and premises described in the Mortgage, and further described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises as conveyed to Jason E. Thygesen by warranty deed of Harold Thygesen, Jr. and L. Karmen Thygesen dated April 1, 1994 and recorded at Book 155, page 413 of the Barre City Land Records, and more particularly described as follows: Being a parcel of land, together with dwelling house and other improvements thereon standing, now commonly known as 33 Madison Avenue, Barre City, Vermont. Being further described as being all and the same lands and premises, together with after-constructed improvements, if any, as conveyed to Harold Thygesen, Jr. and L. Karmen Thygesen by warranty deed of Ricardo Comolli and Auralia Thygesen Comolli dated October 15, 1964 and recorded at Book 79, page 383 of the Barre City Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the Boundary Stipulation as recorded at Book 125, Page 17 of the Barre City Land Records. This conveyance is made subject to and with the benefit of any utility easements, public rights-of-way, spring rights, easements for ingress and egress, and rights incidental to each of the same as may appear more particularly of record; provided, however, that this paragraph shall not reinstate any such encumbrance previously extinguished by the Marketable Record Title Act, Chapter 5, Subchapter 7 of Title 27, Vermont Statutes Annotated. If it should be determined that all or a portion of the conveyed lands and premises are Vermont perpetual lease land, then same are conveyed as such. Reference is hereby made to the above- described documents, and the documents described therein and to the municipal land records in aid of this description. Reference is here made to the above-mentioned deed and survey and to all prior deeds, plans and documents in the chain of title for a more particular description of the herein conveyed lands and premises. Terms of Sale. The Property shall be sold "AS IS WHERE IS", to the highest bidder for cash or wire funds only. The sale of the Property is subject to confirmation by the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Washington Unit. The Property is sold subject to unpaid taxes, municipal assessments, and superior liens, if any. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Mortgage Property Deposit. $10,000.00 to be paid in cash or by certified check by the purchaser at the time of auction, with the balance due at closing. The balance of the purchase price for the Property shall be due and payable within the latter of 10 days from the date of confirmation of said sale by the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Washington Unit, or 45 days from the date of public auction. If the balance of the purchase price is not paid within the period set forth herein, the deposit shall be forfeited and shall be retained by the Plaintiff herein as agreed liquidation damages and the Property may be offered to the next highest bidder still interested in the Property. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the Property at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale or inquire at Schiller, Knapp, Lefkowitz & Hertzel, LLP at 518-786-9069. Dated: September 28, 2022 ____________________ Daniel N. Young, Esq. Attorney for the Plaintiff
