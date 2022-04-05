STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION WASHINGTON UNIT DOCKET NO: 300-9-20 Wncv HARBORONE MORTGAGE, LLC. PLAINTIFF VS. MONIQUE M. KERIN; WESTVIEW CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION CORP. AND OCCUPANTS RESIDING AT 122 BATCHELDER STREET, UNIT 3A, BARRE, VT 05641 DEFENDANT(S) NOTICE OF SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Monique M. Kerin, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, dated November 6, 2015, and recorded in Book 296, at Page 244, of the City/Town of Barre Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder by Assignment of Mortgage recorded in Book 369, Page 249, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at May 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM at 122 Batchelder Street, Unit 3A, Barre, VT 05641 (or outside the building containing said unit) all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To Wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Monique M. Kerin by Warranty Deed of Theresa I. Jacques, Trustee of the Theresa I. Jacques Living Trust U/A March 2, 2005 dated September 17, 2015 and recorded November 16, 2015 in Book 296, at Page 242 of the Barre Land Records and further described therein. The description of the property contained in the mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid in cash or by certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale HarborOne Mortgage, LLC. /s/ Jeffrey J. Hardiman_________ Jeffrey J. Hardiman, Esq., Bar No. VT#4632 BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC 1080 Main Street, Suite 200 Pawtucket, RI 02860 Phone: 401-217-8701 Fax: 401-217-8702 Jeffrey.Hardiman@brockandscott.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.