NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE FOR DELINQUENT TAXES The resident and nonresident owners, lienholders, and mortgagees of lands in the City of Barre, County of Washington and State of Vermont are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such City of the year(s) of 2019-2021 property in such City, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Michael Bilodeau by Warranty Deed of John H. Thetford & Associates, a Vermont Corporation, dated July 26, 2012 and recorded on September 9, 2013 in Book 277, page 650 of the City of Barre Land Records. The land and premises are known as 0 Division Street in the City of Barre. And so much of said lands will be sold at public auction at the City Hall Council Chambers Room a public place in such City, on September 9, 2021 at 11:00 o'clock in the morning as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes, with costs and fees, unless previously paid. Dated at Barre, Vermont this 15th day of July 2021. /s/ Carolyn S. Dawes___ Carolyn S. Dawes Delinquent Tax Collector City of Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.