NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE FOR DELINQUENT TAXES The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Calais, County of Washington and State of Vermont are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the years 2020 and 2021 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: Property Owner: Jo-Ann Jordan (fka Jo-Ann Ihley) Parcel No.: 510905 Span No.: 120-037-10980 Address: 88 Blackberry Ridge Road, Calais [Plainfield, VT 05667] Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to John Ihley (since deceased) and Jo-Ann Ihley, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Silvertree LLC dated September 21, 2006 and of record in Book 37 at Page 511 of the Town of Calais Land Records. Jo-Ann Ihley is now known as Jo-Ann Jordan pursuant to a Certificate of Name Change recorded in Book 50 at Page 658 of the Town of Calais Land Records. And, so much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Calais Town Hall, a public place in such Town, on the 23rd day of June, 2022 at 10:00 o'clock in the forenoon as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Calais, Vermont this 7th day of May, 2022. s/ Sandra Ferver___ SANDRA FERVER Delinquent Tax Collector Town of Calais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.