NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE FOR DELINQUENT TAXES The resident and nonresident owners, lienholders, and mortgagees of lands in the City of Barre, County of Washington and State of Vermont are hereby notified that the water and sewer charges assessed by such City of the year(s) of 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 (1st and 2nd quarters) property in such City, to wit: Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Candy S. Chevalier by Warranty Deed of Stephen A. White, Successor Trustee of the June L. White Revocable Trust by instrument dated January 6, 2017 and recorded on January 11, 2017 in Volume 314, Pages 113-124 of the Barre City Land Records. The same can be further described as being commonly referred to as 22 East Parkside Terrace in the City of Barre, Vermont. And so much of said lands will be sold at public auction at the City Hall Council Chambers Room a public place in such City, on September 9, 2021 at 11:00 o'clock in the morning as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes, with costs and fees, unless previously paid. Dated at Barre, Vermont this 15th day of July 2021. /s/ Carolyn S. Dawes___ Carolyn S. Dawes Delinquent Tax Collector City of Barre
