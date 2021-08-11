NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE FOR DELINQUENT TAXES The resident and nonresident owners, lienholders, and mortgagees of lands in the City of Barre, County of Washington and State of Vermont are hereby notified that the water and sewer charges assessed by such City of the year(s) of 2019-2020 (1st and 2nd quarter) property in such City, to wit: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Tracie A. Lewis and Jeremy A. Lewis by Warranty Deed of Nikolajs A. Znamenskis and Mary Anne Douglas dated November 17, 2017 and recorded on November 2, 2017 in Book 328, page 22 of the City of Barre Land Records. The same can be further described as being commonly referred to as 78 Merchant Street in the City of Barre. And so much of said lands will be sold at public auction at the City Hall Council Chambers Room a public place in such City, on September 9, 2021 at 11:00 o'clock in the morning as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes, with costs and fees, unless previously paid. Dated at Barre, Vermont this 15th day of July 2021. /s/ Carolyn S. Dawes __ Carolyn S. Dawes Deinquent Tax Collector City of Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.