NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE FOR DELINQUENT TAXES The resident and nonresident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the City of Barre, County of Washington and State of Vermont are hereby notified that the water and sewer charges assessed by such City of the year(s) of 2013-2020 for such property in such City, to wit: Being all the same land and premises conveyed by Decree of Distribution of the Estate of Donald James Lord to Donald Lewis Lord and Bruce Lord by decree dated October 3, 2008 and recorded on October 17, 2008 in Volume 249, pages 496-498 of the Barre City Land Records. The same can be further described as being commonly referred to as 22 Hill Street, in the City of Barre, Vermont. And so much of said lands will be sold at public auction at the City Hall Council Chambers Room a public place in such City, on April 1, 2021 at 11:00 o'clock in the morning as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes, with costs and fees, unless previously paid. /s/ Carolyn S. Dawes Carolyn S. Dawes Delinquent Tax Collector City of Barre
