NOTICE OF SALE The resident and nonresident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Marshfield in the County of Washington are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the years 2019 and 2020 remain, either in whole or in part on the following described lands in such Town, to wit: 1. REAL ESTATE OF CHET PEARSON Parcel #RT016 Being a parcel of land consisting of 0.10 acres, more or less, with a shed thereon located at 7703 U.S. Route 2 in Marshfield, Vermont, being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Chet Pearson by quitclaim deed from Bob Pearson dated October 16, 2013 and recorded in Book 92 at Page 495 of the Marshfield land records. 2. REAL ESTATE OF PATRICIA PYNE Parcel #PE001 Being a parcel of land consisting of 1.00 acres, more or less, with a mobile home thereon located at 61 Peacham Pond Road in Marshfield, Vermont, being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Patricia Pyne and Aileen M. Franklin by Decree of Distribution of the Estate of Irene G. Pyne dated June 20, 1983 and recorded in Book 34 at Page 216 of the Marshfield land records. The interest of Aileen M. Franklin was conveyed to Patricia Pyne by quitclaim deed dated January 21, 1984 and recorded in Book 34 at Page 353 of the Marshfield land records. Also all interest of Irene G. Pyne conveyed to Patricia Pyne by quitclaim deed dated April 21, 1982 and recorded in Book 33 at Page 438 of the Marshfield land records. and so much of such lands will be sold a public auction at the Marshfield Town Hall, a public place in such Town, on the 30th day of June, 2021 at 10:00 o'clock in the forenoon, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Marshfield, Vermont this 1st day of June, 2021. TOWN OF MARSHFIELD By: Bobbi Brimblecombe, Delinquent Tax Collector
