STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION WASHINGTON UNIT DOCKET NO: 197-4-19 Wncv WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. PLAINTIFF VS. SUSAN M. BEAN AND OCCUPANTS RESIDING AT 598 SHADY RILL ROAD, MIDDLESEX, VT 05602 DEFENDANT(S) NOTICE OF SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Donald E. Bean, Jr. and Susan M. Bean, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Shelter Mortgage Co. LLC dba Sugartree Mortgage, dated January 6, 2012, and recorded in Book 98, at Page 762, of the City/Town of Middlesex Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder by Assignment of Mortgage recorded in Book 121, Page 41, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at February 11, 2022 at 01:00 PM at 598 Shady Rill Road, Middlesex, VT 05602 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To Wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Donald E. Bean, Jr. and Susan M. Bean by warranty deed of Theodore L. Nykiel and Jean P. Nykiel dated January 29, 1999 and recorded February 2, 1999 in Book 70, at Page 175 of the Middlesex Land Records and further described therein. The description of the property contained in the mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid in cash or by certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. /s/ Sheldon M. Katz______ Sheldon M. Katz, ERN 4784 BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC 1080 Main Street, Suite 200 Pawtucket, RI 02860 Phone: 401-217-8701 Fax: 401-217-8702 Sheldon.Katz@brockandscott.com
