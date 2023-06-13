NOTICE OF REVISIONS TO THE ANIMAL CONTROL ORDINANCE On June 6, 2023, the Selectboard of the Town of Washington, Vermont, adopted revisions to the Town’s Animal Control Ordinance which was adopted in 2004. This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1972 to inform the public of the revisions and of the citizens’ right to petition for a vote to disapprove the revisions to the ordinance. Directly below is a summary of the revisions to the current ordinance. · Livestock and poultry have been defined and added to the ordinance. · Fines for violations of the ordinance have been increased. · The animal control officer has been granted the authority to issue tickets and to appear as an enforcement officer at hearings. The full text of the Ordinance may be examined during regular office hours at the Town Hall at 2895 VT Route 110 Washington, VT and is available upon request by contacting the Washington Town Clerk at 802-883-2218 or washingtontownclerk@gmail.com, and on the Washington VT Town Clerk’s Office Facebook page. It is also posted in the following locations in the Town of Washington: 1. Washington Town Hall 2. Calef Memorial Library 3. Washington Village Store 4. Washington Post Office 5. Washington SnowFlyers Clubhouse at Carpenter Park CITIZENS’ RIGHT TO PETITION Title 24 V.S.A. §1973 grants citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove the ordinance adopted by the Selectboard. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Selectboard, or to the Town Clerk, a petition for a vote on the question of disapproving the ordinance signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty-four (44) days following the date of the adoption of the ordinance. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1973, the Animal Control Ordinance shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. PERSON TO CONTACT Additional information pertaining to this ordinance may be obtained by contacting Robert Lowe, the Washington Animal Control Officer by calling 802-883-5476, or email at d50push@yahoo.com or USPS mail at 524 MacDonald Road, Washington, VT 05675.