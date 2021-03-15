NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 655 Graniteville Road, Graniteville (Barre Town), Vermont By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain Mortgage given by Timothy L. Quinlan to Vermont State Employees Credit Union dated June 14, 2010, and recorded in Book 247, Page 208 of the Town of Barre Land Records, of which Mortgage Vermont State Employees Credit Union is the present owner and servicer. Also by virtue of a Certificate of Non-Redemption dated November 5, 2020 and a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale entered September 24, 2020 by the Vermont Superior Court, Washington Civil Division in a matter entitled Vermont State Employees Credit Union v Timothy L. Quinlan, Docket No. 132-3-20 Wncv, and to be recorded in the Town of Barre Land Records. TIME AND PLACE OF PUBLIC SALE: For breach of the conditions of and for the purpose of foreclosing said Mortgage, and also for the purpose of effectuating said Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale, the property described in said Mortgage will be sold at Public Auction on April 15, 2021 at 11:00 am at the property address of 655 Graniteville Road in Graniteville (Barre Town), Vermont. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further Court order, and without publication of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: The property being sold is all and the same lands and premises described in said Mortgage, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Timothy L. Quinlan by Warranty Deed of Rose A. Nutter dated June 14, 2010 and of record in Book 247 at Pages 206-207 of the Town of Barre Land Records, and being more particularly described therein as follows: “Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Rose A. Nutter by warranty deed of Curt A. Kreis and Sheila M. Kreis, which deed is dated February 1, 2002, and which is of record at Book 171, Page 779 of the Land Records of the Town of Barre, Vermont. This conveyance is made subject to and with the benefit of any easements, rights-of-way, conditions, restrictions, permits and other such interests as the same may appear of record; provided, however, that this paragraph shall not be deemed to reinstate any such interests heretofore extinguished by the provisions of the Vermont Marketable Title Act, 27 VSA §601 et seq. and any amendments thereto. Reference is here made to said deed and its recordations, and to all prior instruments and their respective recordations, by which the within-conveyed lands and premises, or any portion thereof, may have been conveyed previously. This reference is made in aid of describing the within-conveyed lands and premises. Local address: 655 Lower Graniteville Road in Barre Town, Vermont.” The description of the property contained in the Mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. TERMS OF SALE: To qualify to bid, prospective bidders must tender to the auctioneer before the sale the amount of $10,000.00 (the “Bid Qualifying Deposit”) in cash, certified funds, bank check, or other primary bank obligation, unless the parties agree on some other amount. The property shall be sold to the highest bidder, and the successful bidder’s Bid Qualifying Deposit shall be held as a non-refundable deposit. All other Bid Qualifying Deposits shall be returned to the unsuccessful bidders who supplied them. The successful bidder will be required to sign a “no contingency” purchase and sale agreement at the conclusion of the auction. The sale is “AS IS, WHERE IS,” subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, municipal assessments, and other matters which take precedence over the Mortgage. The closing shall be held, and the balance of the purchase price shall be due and payable in cash, certified funds, bank check, or other primary bank obligation, within fourteen (14) days after the sale has been confirmed by the Court, unless such date is mutually extended by the parties. RIGHT TO REDEEM: The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the Mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the Public Auction. Inquiries may be made with the Thomas Hirchak Company, 1878 Cady’s Falls Road, Morrisville, VT 05661. Telephone: 1-800-634-7653. VERMONT STATE EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION Date: March 8, 2021 By: ___/s/ Renee L. Mobbs Renee L. Mobbs, Esq., Its Attorney SHEEHEY FURLONG & BEHM P.C. 30 Main Street, 6th Floor PO Box 66 Burlington, VT 05402-0066 (802) 864-9891
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.