NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Real Property at 21 Lawrence Avenue, City of Barre, Vermont 05641 Pursuant to the provisions of 12 VSA §4945, et seq., and by virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in that certain Revolving Credit Mortgage dated October 23, 2015, executed and delivered by Amanda L. Koledo and Christopher A. Koledo, Jr. (“Mortgagors”) to Green Mountain Credit Union (“Mortgagee”), which Mortgage was recorded on October 28, 2015 in Book 295 at Page 221 of the City of Barre Land Records (the “First Mortgage”), and in that certain Mortgage, dated June 15, 2018 executed and delivered by Mortgagors to Mortgagee which Mortgage was recorded on August 10, 2018 in Book 338 at Page 189 of the City of Barre Land Records (the “Second Mortgage”), for breach of the conditions of said First Mortgage and said Second Mortgage, and for the purpose of foreclosing said Mortgage and said Second Mortgage, the undersigned hereby gives notice of public sale pursuant to 12 VSA § 4952 as follows: TIME AND PLACE OF SALE: For breach of the conditions of said Mortgage and said Second Mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the Mortgage and the Second Mortgage, the property described in said Mortgage and said Second Mortgage will be sold at public auction at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the subject property, being 21 Lawrence Avenue, City of Barre, Vermont 05641. REAL PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Being the land and premises identified in the Mortgage and the Second Mortgage as located at 21 Lawrence Avenue, City of Barre, Vermont 05641 and more particularly described in the Mortgage as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Christopher A. Koledo and Amanda L. Koledo by Warranty Deed of Fecteau Residential, Inc. by deed of even or near even date herewith and about to be recorded in the Barre City Land Records. Being the same lands and premises as were conveyed by Warranty Deed of Terry A. Hosking and Marjory J. Hosking to Fecteau Residential, Inc. by instrument dated September 19, 2005 and recorded September 21, 2005 in Volume 225, Page 698 of the Barre City Land Records. The same can be further described as being a part of all the same lands and premises conveyed to Terry A. Hosking and Marjory J. Hosking by quit-claim deed of Deane A. Straiton and Anne L. Straiton Conlin dated January 19, 1999 and recorded February 8, 1999 in Volume 174, Page 542 of the City of Barre Land Records. Meaning to convey hereby Lot #37 as shown on a plan of lots entitled “Westview Place, dated October, 1899" and filed for record in Volume 3, Page 249 of the City of Barre Land Records. (Hereinafter referred to as the “Mortgaged Property”). TERMS: At the public sale, the Mortgaged Property shall be sold to the highest bidder who complies with the terms of sale, subject to and conditioned upon confirmation of the sale by Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Washington Unit. The Mortgaged Property shall be sold “as is, where is, with all faults and with no representations or warranties of any kind” and subject to all easements, restrictions, reservations and agreements of record, unpaid real estate taxes, unpaid municipal assessments and water and sewer liens, fire district charges, state and municipal ordinances, statutes and regulations including zoning ordinances, and matters of any kind and every nature which may take precedence over the Mortgage and the Second Mortgage being foreclosed. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not to exceed 30 days without further court order and without publication or service of a new Notice of Sale by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. All bidders except for the Mortgagee shall meet the requirements set forth in this Notice of Sale in order to bid at the sale. The highest bidder shall be required to pay a deposit at the time of public sale of at least $10,000.00 in the form of cash, certified check, cashier’s check or treasurer’s check with the deposit increased to 10% of the sale price within five days following the public sale, and to sign a no contingency purchase and sale agreement at the time of the public sale. The remainder of the sale price shall be paid in cash or by wire transfer within thirty (30) days following confirmation of sale by Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Washington Unit. Failure to pay the additional deposit or the balance of the purchase price when due by the high bidder shall result in forfeiture of deposit which shall be applied to cover the expenses of sale and any subsequent sale, with any amount remaining to be retained by Mortgagee. The Mortgagee has the right to credit bid at the sale without producing any deposit, and if Mortgagee is the highest bidder, then Mortgagee shall be required to pay by cash, certified check, cashier’s check or treasurer’s check only the amount by which Mortgagee’s bid exceeds the amounts due under the judgment order to date of sale,as may be amended. Purchaser high bidder shall take the Mortgaged Property subject to all defects and risks associated with or connected to said Mortgaged Property, including but not limited to all risks associated with the following: a. Subject to such facts as an accurate survey and physical inspection of the premises may reveal. b. Subject to easements, restrictions, agreements and all documents of record, if any. c. Subject to unpaid taxes, assessments, water and sewer liens, if any. d. Subject to the rights of tenants and other occupants, if any. e. Subject to state and municipal ordinances, statutes and regulations, including but not limited to zoning ordinances. f. Subject to all State of Vermont and municipal permits, findings of fact, and approvals. g. Subject to all liens of record, equitable or otherwise, whether or not filed. h. Subject to all violations, if any, of environmental laws, rules and regulations of the State of Vermont, the United States of America, and any political subdivision thereof, whether or not of record. i. Subject to any defects or problems associated with the real estate or the improvements thereon. j. Subject to all violations, if any, other than environmental in nature, of laws, rules and regulations of the State of Vermont, the United States of America, and any political subdivision thereof, whether or not of record. It is the responsibility of each bidder to perform its own due diligence with respect to the Mortgaged Property prior to the public sale that a bidder deems sufficient. Other terms to be announced at the sale or inquire of the undersigned counsel for Mortgagee. RIGHT TO REDEEM: The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the Mortgaged Property at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amounts due under the Mortgage and the Second Mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Mortgagee reserves the right to cancel or postpone the public sale at any time. Other terms to be announced at sale. Dated: January 28, 2023 Green Mountain Credit Union, Mortgagee By: Pratt Vreeland Kennelly Martin & White, Ltd. /s/ Jeffrey P. White, Esq.____ Jeffrey P. White, Esq., Mortgagee’s Counsel 64 North Main Street P.O. Box 280 Rutland, VT 05702-0280 Telephone No. 802-775-7141 Auctioneer: Thomas Hirchak Company, 1878 Cady’s Falls Road, Morrisville, VT 05661 Telephone: (802) 888-4662
