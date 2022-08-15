NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 186 VT Route 64, Williamstown, Vermont By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain Mortgage given by Linda S. Morse and Robert C. Morse (now deceased) to Vermont State Employees Credit Union dated March 7, 2006 and recorded in Book 128, Pages 719-730 of the Town of Williamstown Land Records, of which Mortgage Vermont State Employees Credit Union is the present owner and servicer. Also by virtue of a Certificate of Non-Redemption dated March 8, 2022 and a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale entered November 16, 2021 in a matter entitled Vermont State Employees Credit Union v. Linda S. Morse, et al., Docket No. 173-11-19 Oecv, both documents recorded in Book 184, Pages 710-718 of the Town of Williamstown Land Records. TIME AND PLACE OF PUBLIC SALE: For breach of the conditions of and for the purpose of foreclosing said Mortgage, and also for the purpose of effectuating said Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale, the property described in said Mortgage will be sold at Public Auction on September 15, 2022 at 11:00 am at the property address of 186 VT Route 64 in Williamstown, Vermont. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further Court order, and without publication of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: The property being sold is all and the same lands and premises described in said Mortgage, to wit: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Linda S. Morse and Kathryn McGuire by Warranty Deed of Linda S. Morse dated May 13, 2015 and recorded May 13, 2015 in Book 160, Pages 643-644 of the Town of Williamstown Land Records, and being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Robert Morse (now deceased) and Linda S.Morse by Warranty Deed of Robert Morse dated November 9, 1992 and recorded November 10,1992 in Book 76, Pages 436-437 of the Town of Williamstown Land Records, and being more particularly described therein as follows: “Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Robert Morse and Louise Morse (deceased July 17, 1991) by Warranty Deed of Worthe Jeffords and Violet Jeffords, husband and wife, dated January 13, 1961 and recorded January 18, 1961, at Book 43, Page 229 of the Land Records of the Town of Williamstown. Being a part of the land and premises that were conveyed to the said Grantors, Worthe and Violet Jeffords by Warranty Deed of W. Donald and Ann C. Murray dated July 9th, 1947 and recorded in Book 41, Page 207 of the Land Records of the Town of Williamstown. It also being a part of the land and premises deeded to W. Donald and Ann C. Murray by Warranty Deed from Arthur Rouleau and Roberta Rouleau dated the 29th day of May, 1945 and recorded in Book 40, Page 110 of the Land Records of the Town of Williamstown. Said land being further described as follows: Starting at the point where the land of said grantors and that presently owned by Oscar and Lamona Ball joins on the westerly side of said Williamstown to Northfield road a distance of 785 feet to the property line of Rudolph and Janet Rouleau; thence turning an angle to the right and following the fence line of said Rouleau’s a distance of sixty-six (66) feet; thence turning an angle to the right and following the fence line of said Rouleau’s in a northerly direction a distance of two hundred and fifty-five (255) feet; thence an angle to the right in an easterly direction a distance of one hundred fifty (150) feet to a granite post set in the ground; thence an angle to the left in a northerly direction a distance of approximately fifteen (15) feet to the edge of the brook; thence an angle to the right and following the line of said Oscar and Lamona Ball to the point of beginning. Meaning hereby to convey a piece of land containing approximately two and one half acres (2 1/2), be the same more or less, with a seven hundred and eighty five (785) foot frontage on the said Williamstown-Northfield Road and lying between land now owned by the said Oscar and Lamona Ball and that of Rudolph and Janet Rouleau. Also included in this conveyance is a spring of water located on land of said Grantors, approximately twenty-five (25) feet from the 150 foot easterly line of the herein conveyed land and also about midway between the line of said Rouleau’s and the said stone post set in the ground. There is also included herein a right of way to the said grantees to the said conveyed spring, with the right to grade around said spring, to lay pipes and to keep said spring and pipe in repair at all times.” Reference is made to the aforementioned deeds, to the records thereof, and to the deeds and records therein referred to in further aid of this description. The description of the property contained in the Mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. TERMS OF SALE: To qualify to bid, prospective bidders must tender to the auctioneer before the sale the amount of $10,000.00 (the “Bid Qualifying Deposit”) in cash, certified funds, bank check, or other primary bank obligation, unless the parties agree on some other amount. The property shall be sold to the highest bidder, and the successful bidder’s Bid Qualifying Deposit shall be held as a non-refundable deposit. All other Bid Qualifying Deposits shall be returned to the unsuccessful bidders who supplied them. The successful bidder will be required to sign a “no contingency” purchase and sale agreement at the conclusion of the auction. The sale is “AS IS, WHERE IS,” subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, municipal assessments, and other matters which take precedence or priority over the Mortgage. The closing shall be held, and the balance of the purchase price shall be due and payable in cash, certified funds, bank check, or other primary bank obligation, within fourteen (14) days after the sale has been confirmed by the Court, unless such date is mutually extended by the parties. Other terms to be announced at the Public Auction. Inquiries may be made with the Thomas Hirchak Company, 1878 Cady’s Falls Road, Morrisville, VT 05661. Telephone: 1-800-634-7653. VERMONT STATE EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION /s/ Renee L. Mobbs Date: August 8, 2022 By: ________________________ Renee L. Mobbs, Its Attorney SHEEHEY FURLONG & BEHM P.C. (802) 865-6323
