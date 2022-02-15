Notice of Public Review Please take notice that there will be Public Hearing in regards to the Barre Housing Authority Annual and 5 Year Plans. These plans are to be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This plan can be viewed after 03/02/22. The hearing will take place at the Barre Housing Authority, 30 Washington St, Barre, VT on Wednesday, March 9th at 4pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.