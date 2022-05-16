The Vermont Department of Disabilities Aging and Independent Living (DAIL), Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) Notice of Public Hearings Regarding Vermont State Plan 2-Year Modification for Senior Community Services Employment Program (SCSEP) Program Years 2020 - 2023 The State of Vermont is collecting public comment on the proposed State Plan 2-Year Modification for the Senior Community Services Employment Program (SCESP). The proposed State Plan for DAIL will be available at https://dail.vermont.gov/ and www.vocrehab.vermont.gov from May 16th, 2022 through May 30th 2022. The plan will also be available electronically, in hard copy, or via alternative format by calling 802-241-0484 or by e-mail to Nat Piper at nathan.piper@vermont.gov. Written comments for DAIL may be submitted up to May 30, 2022, to Nat Piper at the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, HC 2 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-2040 or by e-mail to nathan.piper@vermont.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.