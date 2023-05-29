BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold public hearings on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 as part of their regular meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, to consider the following: 1) Request by William & Brenda Palin for a conditional use (possible approval) to set up a camper for temporary residency while rehabbing single family dwelling on property located at 299 School Road; Parcel ID: 011/002.00; Zoned Low Density Residential; CUP-23000002. 2) Appeal of the Zoning Administrator’s decision to deny zoning permit (Z-23000016) by Lajeunesse Construction to build a monitor barn with a gambrel roof located at 211 Airport Road (property owned by John and Pam Benoit), exceeding vertical maximum height of thirty-five (35’) outlined in Article 2, Section 3.5, Table 2.2 and Article 3, Section 3.5 (A); Parcel ID: 005/109.04; Zoned Low Density Residential; Appeal of Z-23000016. 3) Request by Benjamin Hiscock for a conditional use (possible approval) to convert an existing two-family dwelling into a three-family dwelling by adding a new unit in the basement on property located at 53 Brook Street; Parcel ID: 023/045.00; Zoned Very High Density Residential; CUP-23000003. 4) Request by Rock Pile Properties LLC for a conditional use (possible approval) to add the use of a restaurant to an existing three-story building with eight dwelling units and a laundromat located at 130 Mill Street; Parcel ID: 025/066.00; Zoned East Barre Commercial District; CUP-23000004. 5) Request by Rock Pile Properties LLC for a 6’ variance of side setback (possible approval) to install an attached ramp to use both for deliveries and as an ADA-accessible entrance/exit on property located at 130 Mill Street; Parcel ID: 025/066.00; Zoned East Barre Commercial District; V-23000003. This meeting will offer a remote option. To attend remotely by telephone call 802-505-6632 and use ID 951574106#. To join by video, a link can be found on the Development Review Board page at barretown.org. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Submitted by: Brandon Garbacik Zoning Administrator Email: bgarbacik@barretown.org
