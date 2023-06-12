Town of Moretown NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Thursday June 22, 2023 The Moretown Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM. The Hearing will be a hybrid meeting with in person attendance at the Moretown Town Office, 79 School Street, or via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84783470536?pwd=ODMzZUsxaWxQbnk3cXBlU3ZlVzRQdz09 Meeting ID: 847 8347 0536| Passcode: 925797 One tap mobile: +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) or +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) 6:30p.m. Application #23-16: Site plan review of application by Waterbury Area Makersphere Cooperative for change of use in the Commercial District located at 329 US Route 2 in Moretown (parcel ID 01-060.000), citing Moretown Zoning and Subdivision Regulations Section 5.2 Site Plan Review. A site visit will be conducted prior to the above hearing on Thursday, June 22 at 5:00 pm. 7:00p.m. Application 23-14: Sketch plan review of proposed subdivision by Scott Baughman and Lisa Ransom in the Commercial and Preserve Districts located at 2016 US Route 2 in Moretown (parcel ID 02-058.002), citing Moretown Zoning and Subdivision Regulations Sections 5.6 Subdivision of Land and 5.6.3(A) Sketch Plan Review. A site visit will be conducted prior to the sketch plan review on Thursday, June 22 at 5:45 pm. Please note, participation in public hearing is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal action.