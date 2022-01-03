Notice of Public Hearing The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on January 20, 2022 beginning at 4:00 pm at the CVRPC Office, 29 Main Street, Suite 4, Montpelier, Vermont. Masks are required for in person participation. This hearing can also be accessed via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82143077937?pwd=QWMzZVAwcEtRTEg0TWdoWi9nUTk5UT09 or by phone at +1 (929) 436-2866, Access code: 821 4307 7937; Passcode: 738532. The purpose of this hearing is to consider approval of an amendment to the Calais, Vermont 2016 Town Plan, and to confirm the Town of Calais’ planning process under 24 VSA Section §4350. Copies of the Plan amendment can be reviewed at the Town of Calais Municipal Building or at the offices of Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission, 29 Main Street, Suite 4, Montpelier, Vermont (to view documents at CVRPC, call to make an appointment at 802-229-0389). The Plan amendment can also be reviewed online at https://www.calaisvermont.gov/planningcommission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.