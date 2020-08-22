Notice of Public Hearings The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission will hold two public hearings as required under 24 VSA Section §4348 to consider amendments to the 2016 Central Vermont Regional Plan, Amended 2018. The first public hearing on the 2016 Central Vermont Regional Plan, 2020 Draft Amendment shall take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 6:35 pm and the second public hearing shall take place on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 7:50 pm. Both hearings shall be held virtually via GoToMeeting to join from your computer, tablet or smartphone visit: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/552444045 Dial in via phone: (872) 240-3212; Access Code: 552-444-045. Please download the app at least 5 minutes prior to the meeting start: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/552444045 The hearings will be held to consider public comments on the proposed amendments to the 2016 Central Vermont Regional Plan, 2020 Draft Amendment. The amendments will result in the removal the Housing Distribution Plan from the Housing Chapter and a technical correction to the Future Land Use Map by modifying the Regional Center boundary around the City of Montpelier. The 2016 Central Vermont Regional Plan, 2020 Draft Amendment can be reviewed https://centralvtplanning.org. To request a paper copy of the plan please contacting Clare Rock, Senior Planner at rock@cvregion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.