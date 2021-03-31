Notice of Public Hearing The Town of Berlin is/are considering making application to the State of Vermont for a VCDP Implementation Grant 2020 under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 07:00PM on 4/5/2021 at 108 Shed Road, Berlin VT. Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86105747913?pwd=UDBIQzlNY1ZndlpaeWEyRm9sVStaZz09 to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project , and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for $1,000,000 in VCDP funds which will be used to accomplish the following activities: The proposed project site is on Berlin Mall Road, Berlin. The Town of Berlin will act as Municipal sponsor for the application to VCDP for Community Development Block Grant Funds (CDBG) to conduct conduct new construction multi-family, general administration and program management activities. We are submitting an application for both our housing project and funding for infrastructure for the municipality. Copies of the proposed application are available at Downstreet Housing and Community Development, 22 Keith Ave Barre VT 05641 and may be viewed during the hours of 8am-4:30pm. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Vince Conti at 802-552-8801 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191. Legislative Body for the Town of Berlin Copy submitted by: Nicola Anderson Phone: 802-477-1353
