BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 as part of their regular meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, to consider the following: 1) Request by B&D Holdings, LLC for major site plan review on land owned by Town of Barre (second of two public hearings) for the purpose of constructing a 7,650 sq. ft. building along with other land improvements to include a paved parking area and storm water management within the Wilson Industrial Park on Parker Road; Parcel ID 006/047.19; Zoned Industrial; SP-23000001. 2) Request by Jay Southgate for minor site plan review (possible approval) for the filling of land to place more than 800 sq. yds. of fill material on property owned by the applicant at 255 Websterville Road; PID 006/050.00; Zoned Industrial; SP-23000002. 3) Request by Allan and Genella Heath for a conditional use review (possible approval) for the purpose of converting an existing single-family dwelling into a two-family dwelling on land located at 20 Henry Street; PID: 031/038.02; Zoned High Density Residential; CUP-23000001. 4) Request by John and Pamela Benoit for 19’ variance of maximum height review (possible approval) allowing to build a monitor barn located at 211 Airport Road, Parcel ID: 005/109.04; Zoned Low Density Residential; V-23000002. This meeting will offer a remote option. To attend remotely by telephone call 802-505-6632 and use ID 951574106#. To join by video, a link can be found on the Development Review Board page at barretown.org. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Submitted by: Cindy Spaulding Acting Zoning Administrator
