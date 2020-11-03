BARRE TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Barre Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road to consider the following. Request by Malcolm Gray of Montpelier Construction for allowed use determination in accordance with Article 2, section 2.4 (c) whereas the applicant is proposing to use not allowed in a medium density residential zone. The applicant is proposing to use the existing building at 127 Birchwood Park Drive for storage and a small woodshop. Property is owned by Interstate Maintenance: Parcel ID: 005/055.01; AU-20000003. The commission room, in adherence to State of Vermont Covid-19 guidelines, will only hold a limited number of attendees. If you wish to attend in person, please contact Chris Violette (cviolette@barretown.org) or Cindy Spaulding (cspaulding@barretown.org) to register a spot. As an alternative to attending in person, this meeting will also be conducted by electronic means via video and teleconference. To join via teleconference, call 802-861-2663 and use participate code 489078. To join by Zoom video conference contact Chris Violette (cviolette@barretown.org) or Cindy Spaulding (cspaulding@barretown.org) for access information. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
