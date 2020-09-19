CITY OF BARRE, VERMONT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Re: Vicious Dog/Public Nuisance Complaint Dogs owned by Jeffery Shannon The duly appointed Animal Control Committee of the Barre City Council will hold a Public Hearing pursuant to 20 V.S.A. § 3546 on September 23, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in Alumni Hall, 20 Auditorium Hill in Barre, Vermont to hear evidence and receive testimony on a complaint of unvaccinated and/or vicious dogs named Shamus and Cooper owned by Jeffrey Shannon, presently residing at 3 Bank Street in Barre, Vermont.
