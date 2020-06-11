MIDDLESEX PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Middlesex Planning Commission will hold a public hearing virtually at 6:00 PM, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, via Zoom to seek comments on the Commission’s May 20, 2020, draft of the proposed Enhanced Energy Plan which will be included as an appendix to and update the Middlesex Town Plan adopted in 2019. This notice is issued pursuant to 24 VSA §§ 4384 (d) and 4444 for the addition of the appendix enhanced energy plan to meet the criteria in 24 VSA 117 §4352 Details to participate are below. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81189866767?pwd=M3lsV0grc05RSVNpaDlHVGlibm5DZz09 Meeting ID: 811 8986 6767 Password: 851451 Dial by your location +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown) Meeting ID & Password same as above STATEMENT OF PURPOSE: This Town Plan is an update of Middlesex’s current Town Plan which Town voters approved in 2019. The only proposed change is the addition of the Enhanced Energy Plan as an appendix. The proposal covers all lands within the Town of Middlesex. Full copies of the draft Town Plan and proposed draft Enhanced Energy Plan are available from the Middlesex Town Clerk at 5 Church Street, Middlesex and online at middlesexvermont.org. Topic areas of discussion include: Chapter 1: A Community that Works for All Chapter 2: A Landscape that Lasts Chapter 3: A Place to Gather Chapter 4: A Strong Foundation Chapter 5: Achieving the Vision Chapter 6: Maps and Appendices -- (Including Enhanced Energy Plan) For further information, please contact Planning Commission Chair Sandy Levine at 223-1192 or Town Clerk Sarah Merriman at 223-5915. Dated: June 8, 2020 in Middlesex, Vermont THE MIDDLESEX PLANNING COMMISSION
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.