Notice of Public Hearing The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on June 7, 2022 beginning at 5:00 pm. This hearing can be accessed via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85067524308?pwd=hvdIwRyjkZK_c_vMQ2rF54jm7p8zC4.1&from=addon Meeting ID: 850 6752 4308 | Passcode: 153374. Dial in # 1 (301) 715- 8592. The purpose of this hearing is to consider approval of the 2021 Town Plan Woodbury, VT, as adopted by the Selectboard on April 25, 2022; to confirm the Town of Woodbury’s planning process under 24 VSA Section §4350; and to review and consider the plan for an affirmative determination of energy compliance under 24 V.S.A §4352. Copies of the Plan amendment can be reviewed at the Town of Woodbury Municipal Building or at the offices of Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission, 29 Main Street, Suite 4, Montpelier, Vermont (to view documents at CVRPC, call to make an appointment at 802-229-0389). The Plan can also be reviewed online at https://www.woodburyvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/2021-Woodbury-Town-Plan-and-Enhanced-Energy-Plan-Final-for-Approval.pdf
