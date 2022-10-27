Notice of Public Hearing November 17th, 2022, 5:30 The Worcester, VT Planning Commission will hold a public hearing online via zoom on Thursday, November 17th, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. to obtain public feedback regarding the proposed 2022 Worcester Town Plan. To join the public hearing by video or phone: Video: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83734568694 Meeting ID: 837 3456 8694 Phone: 929 205 6099 One tap mobile +13092053325,,83734568694# US Statement of purpose: The purpose of the 2022 Worcester Town Plan is to update the expired 2007 Worcester Town Plan. The 2022 Worcester Town Plan presents a vision to guide economic development, land use, forest integrity, historic preservation and energy projects for the next eight years. Geographic Areas Affected: The entire Town of Worcester Table of Contents: Part 1 - Planning in Worcester, Part 2 - Community Profile, Part 3 - The Land and Its Resources, Part 4 - Utilities, Facilities and Services, Part 5 - Transportation, Part 6 - Energy, Part 7 - Housing, Part 8 - Economy, Part 9 - Land Use Planning, Part 10 - Final Words Copies of the Town Plan are available for inspection, with an appointment, at the Worcester Town Office, 20 Worcester Village Rd, Worcester, VT 05682, Mondays noon to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, or Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except holidays, and on the town’s website at https://www.worcestervt.org/town-government/planning-commission The hearing is open to the public. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to the hearing and mailed to: Chani Waterhouse, Planning Commission Chair, 1 Dugar Rd, Worcester, VT 05682 or via email to chaniwater@gmail.com.
