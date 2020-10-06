BARRE TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Barre Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting and public hearings on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road. Request by David Chappelle for allowed use determination in accordance with Article 2, section 2.4 (c) whereas the applicant is proposing to a use not allowed in a medium density residential zone. The applicant is proposing to use the existing barn at 240 Miller Road as a dry storage warehouse for their business. Property is owned by Kathleen Miller: Parcel ID: 005/056.21; AU-20000001. Request by Nancy Prescott for multiple curb-cut request in accordance with the Town of Barre Subdivision Ordinance to add a second driveway on property located at 1 Windridge Drive. Parcel ID: 014/016.04; zoned: High Density Residential; AU-20000002. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
