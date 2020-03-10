BARRE TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TOWN PLAN The Town of Barre Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to review the proposed 2020 Town Plan which also includes the new Energy Plan. The proposed plan is a two-year effort by the Planning Commission to update the plan and add new statutory requirements. The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the Selectboard meeting room at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, Websterville, VT. To view a full version of the proposed town plan go to: Barretown.org/Planning and Zoning. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.