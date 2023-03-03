Notice of Public Hearing The Town of _Waterbury___ is considering making application to the State of Vermont for an Implementation Grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 7:00 pm on March 20th , _2023_ at the Steele Community Room at 29 North Main Street to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for $_500,000_ in VCDP Funds which will be used to accomplish the following activities: The project will create 26 new residential units located at 51 South Main Street. The units will be a mix of studios, 1-bedrooms and 2-bedrooms. The Town of Waterbury will act as Municipal sponsor for the application to VCDP for the Community Development Block Grant Funds (CDBG) to conduct residential construction, general administration and program management activities for improvements to the property which shall be owned and managed by Downstreet Housing and Community Development. Copies of the proposed application are available at Downstreet Housing & Development Offices, 22 Keith Ave, Barre and may be viewed during the hours of 8am-4pm. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Tom Leitz, Municipal Manager for the Town of Waterbury at (802)244-4300 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) # 1-800-253-0191. Legislative Body for the Town of Waterbury_
