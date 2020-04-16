NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WATERBURY DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD Wednesday, May 6, 2020 The Development Review Board for the Town of Waterbury will convene a public hearing on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., in the Steele Community Room in the Municipal Center, 28 North Main Street, Waterbury. Note: This meeting may be conducted via conference call or other remote means. Look for details on the DRB agenda, to be published on www.waterburyvt.com, one week prior to the meeting. The Board will act on the following: #026-20: Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc. (owner/applicant) Site plan and Conditional Use review to construct a truck access drive and trailer drop-lot at 1281 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury, VT. (VCOM/RT100 zoning districts) #028-20: Hallie Nelson (owner/applicant) Site Plan review for in-home daycare facility at 258 Keltan Hts. (RT100 zoning district) #030-20 Michael & Katharine Bodan (owner/applicant) Setback waiver review to construct a garage and deck in the setback at 160 Worcester View Drive. (MDR/LDR zoning districts) #003-20: Perry Hill Partners, c/o Aaron Flint & Jason Wulff (owner/applicant) Re-open the Site Plan, Conditional Use, and Downtown Design Review to change the use of 1,550 SF of office space to two dwelling units and after-the-fact review of the rebuilt carriage barn and exterior renovations made to the historic structure at 11 N. Main Street. (VMR/DDR zoning & overlay districts)
