Notice of Public Hearing The City of Barre is/are considering making application to the State of Vermont for a VCDP Implementation Grant 2021 under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 07:30 PM on 3/29/2022 at 6 North Main Street, Barre City Hall, Barre, VT to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for $500,000 in VCDP funds which will be used to accomplish the following activities: This project is a scattered site, multi-family, residential rehabilitation with locations at 4 Humbert St. and 1&2 Bromur Street, Barre. The City of Barre will act as Municipal sponsor for the application to VCDP for the Community Development Block Grant Funds (CDBG) to conduct residential rehabilitation, general administration and program management activities for improvements to the properties which shall be owned and managed by Downstreet Housing and Community Development. Copies of the proposed application are available at Downstreet Housing & Development Offices, 22 Keith Ave, Barre and may be viewed during the hours of 8am-4pm. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Rikk Taft at 802-476-0240 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.