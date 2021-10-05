NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Moretown Development Review Board will hold public hearings on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 6:30 PM. The hearing will be a hybrid meeting with in person attendance at the Moretown town office 79 school street, or via Zoom. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83951746000?pwd=MzRaNUpWK09WYkRFUUF6bVNIUDdxdz09 ID: 839 5174 6000 Passcode: 340542 Join meeting via phone (same ID and Passcode) Phone in 929-436-2866 6:30p.m.-Application # 21-26: Continuation of Town of Moretown request for conditional use approval for the construction of stormwater retention ponds on parcel 10-044.000 located at 79 School Street in the Village zoning district and the special flood hazard overlay. 7:00p.m.-Application # 21-42: Application of Samuel & Sarah Rosenberg for a Conditional use review for the change of use from a Single-Family dwelling with an Accessory apartment, to a Multifamily home in the Ag- Res zoning district. Property is located at 2318 Moretown Common Road. Parcel ID 07-045.000 7:30p.m.-Application # 21-34: Application of Amber DeVoss for Conditional use approval requesting setback waiver of 3 feet to raise existing house located 62 feet from center of Jones Brook Road 5 feet in elevation located at 1856 Jones Brook Road. Parcel ID 04-044.000 8:00p.m.-Application # 21-36A : Appeal of permit 21-36 for the construction of a Duplex in the commercial zoning district approved by the Zoning Administrator 32 days after receipt of the application without conditional use review by the DRB. Property is located at 111 Sherman Drive. Parcel ID 02-002.000 PARTICIPATION IN THE LOCAL PROCEEDING (THE PUBLIC HEARING) IS A PREREQUISITE TO THE RIGHT TO TAKE ANY SUBSEQUENT APPEAL IN THIS MATTER.
