Notice of Public Hearing The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on August 30, 2022 beginning at 4:00 pm. This hearing can be accessed via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85741258982?pwd=S1dQQVhCNXNRcXRYL0VlUitFV0hIdz09 Meeting ID: 857 4125 8982| Passcode: 770847. Dial in # 1 (301) 715- 8592. The purpose of this hearing is to consider approval of Middlesex’s Town Plan & Energy Plan 2022; to confirm the Town of Middlesex’s planning process under 24 VSA Section §4350; and to review and consider the plan for an affirmative determination of energy compliance under 24 V.S.A §4352; and to consider approval to the 2022 Amendment to the 2018 Berlin Town Plan and to confirm Berlin’s planning process under 24 VSA §4350. Copies of the plans can be viewed at the respective Town Offices or on the municipality’s website. Copies may also be viewed at the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVPRC), 29 Main Street, Suite 4, Montpelier, VT. Please call CVRPC ahead of time @ 802-229-0389 if you wish to schedule a time to view the plan(s) or email rock@cvregion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.