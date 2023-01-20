Notice of Public Hearing The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday February 6, 2023 at 4pm. The purpose of this hearing is to consider approval of the Worcester Town Plan, adopted January 3, 2023 and to confirm the Town of Worcester’s planning process under 24 VSA Section §4350. This hearing can be accessed via Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89445843400?pwd=WHZ3K1EvaENyOGJwVzhyclJEbW5Udz09&from=addon Meeting ID: 894 4584 3400, Passcode: 726739. Dial in via phone: +1(309) 205-3325. For in-person participation the physical location shall be 29 Main Street, Suite 4, Montpelier. Facial coverings are required for in-person participation. A copy of the plan can be viewed at the Town Office or on the municipality’s website. Copies may also be viewed at the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVPRC), 29 Main Street, Suite 4, Montpelier, VT. if you wish to schedule a time to view the plan or would like to be sent the Zoom meeting link please email rock@cvregion.com or call CVRPC ahead of time @ 802-229-0389.
