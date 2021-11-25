NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CONCERNING THE PROPOSED MERGER OF PROASSURANCE SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, INC. WITH AND INTO NOETIC SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY Please take notice that the Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation (the “DFR”) has scheduled a public hearing (the “Hearing”) on December 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time, at the DFR’s offices located at 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-3101. The Hearing will be held to consider whether the proposed merger of ProAssurance Specialty Insurance Company, Inc., an Alabama domiciled insurance company (“PRA Specialty”), with and into Noetic Specialty Insurance Company, a Vermont domiciled insurance company (“Noetic”) will promote the general good of the State, in accordance with 8 V.S.A. §3305. Pursuant to the proposed merger, Noetic will assume all of the assets and liabilities of PRA Specialty. A copy of the merger application is available for public review at the DFR’s offices at 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620. Interested parties and the public are entitled to appear and be heard at the Hearing in-person or remotely by video and audio link upon request made to the DFR by contacting Beth Sides at Beth.Sides@vermont.gov or 802-828-0184. Any person needing special accommodation is asked to please contact Beth Sides at Beth.Sides@vermont.gov or 802-828-0184 at least 72 hours in advance of the hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.