NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WATERBURY DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD Wednesday, September 23, 2020 The Development Review Board for the Town of Waterbury will convene a public hearing on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., in the Steele Community Room in the Municipal Center, 28 North Main Street, Waterbury. Note: This meeting will be conducted via ZOOM and conference call. Look for details on the DRB agenda, to be published on www.waterburyvt.com, five days prior to the meeting. The Board will act on the following: #097-20 Allan Thompson (owner/applicant) Setback waiver request to construct an attached wood shed in the setback at 224 Michigan Avenue, in the Medium- Density Residential (MDR) zoning district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.