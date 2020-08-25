Notice of Public Hearing The Barre City Council hereby provides notice of a public hearing being held pursuant to 24 VSA §4384 (Preparation of Plan) and §4447 (Public Hearing Notice) for the purpose of hearing public comments concerning the proposed adoption with amen dments to the Barre City Plan. The public hearing has been scheduled for: Date: September 8, 2020 at 7:15 p.m. Place: Barre City Hall, Council Chambers, Virtual hearing only 6 N Main Street, Barre Statement of Purpose: This City Plan was updated with the principle purpose to be a guide for the achievement of short and long term community goals. To do that the plan continues to: · Define the community’s vision for its future; · State our shared community values; · Balance competing interests and demands; · Address both current and long term needs; · Promote appropriate revitalization, growth and development; · Reflect regional conditions and consider regional impacts; · Be consistent with statewide goals and policies; · Give specific guidance while retaining enough flexibility to be useful when faced with unforeseen circumstances. Geographic Area Affected: This plan shall apply to all areas in the City of Barre, Vermont. Table of Contents: (abbreviated) 1.Introduction Purpose & Vision Framework & Process Overview of Barre City 2. Strategic Plan Economic Development Housing Transportation Public Utilities Energy Community Services and Amenities Natural Environment Land Use 3. Community Profile Economic Development Housing Transportation Public Utilities Energy Community Services and Amenities Natural Environment Land Use Location where full text may be examined: Copies of the full text of the proposed Draft 2020 Barre City Municipal Plan can be located online at https://www.barrecity.org/2019-2020- municipal-plan-updates.html , and feel free to request a copy by calling (802) 477-1465.
