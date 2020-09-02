NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WATERBURY DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD Wednesday, September 2, 2020 The Development Review Board for the Town of Waterbury will convene a public hearing on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., in the Steele Community Room in the Municipal Center, 28 North Main Street, Waterbury. Note: This meeting will be conducted via Zoom and conference call. Look for details on the DRB agenda, to be published on www.waterburyvt.com, five days prior to the meeting. The Board will act on the following: #080-20: Tekla Van Hoven (appellant), Russell Foregger Revocable Trust (appellee) Appeal of zoning permit #071-20 issued to Russell Foregger Revocable Trust for a three-lot subdivision of remaining lands and a boundary-line adjustment of Lot 3 off of Loomis Hill Road, located in the Medium-Density Residential (MDR) zoning district. #082-20: John Mutchler and Perrin Williams (applicant), Felix & Geraldine Callan Revocable Trust (owner) Nine-lot Planned Unit Development including 6 residential lots on the corner of Ripley and Sweet Roads, located in the Medium-Density Residential (MDR), Low-Density Residential (LDR), Conservation (CNS) and Ridgelines/Hillsides/Steep Slopes (RHS) zoning and overlay districts. #085-20: Hazen Powell (owner/applicant) Setback waiver request for a new single-family dwelling on an undeveloped lot, 350 Black Bear Hollow, in the Conservation (CNS) zoning district.
