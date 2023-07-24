Vermont Department of Disabilities Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) and Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired (DBVI) Notice of Public Hearing DBVI will hold a public hearing on: Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 9:00 - 10:00am virtually on Zoom. Please call DBVI at 888-405-5005 for more information and to access the meeting.This hearing is to gather comments on DBVI Policies and Procedures that have been recently updated. The proposed DBVI Policies and Procedures are available on the DBVI website https://dbvi.vermont.gov.They can also be sent by email as Word documents or by hard copy upon request. For alternative formats please call 888-405-5005 or e-mail fred.jones@vermont.gov. Written comments may be submitted by August 24, to Fred Jones at the Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired at HC 2 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury Vermont 05671-2040. If you have any accommodation needs for this public hearing, please contact fred.jones@vermont.gov by August 4th.