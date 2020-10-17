Notice of Public Hearing The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission will hold an electronic public hearing on Monday, November 2, 2020 beginning at 7:00 pm via GoToMeeting software. Join by computer at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/998465085 or by phone at +1 (571) 317-3122, access code: 998-465-085. The purpose of this hearing is to consider approval of the City of Barre, Vermont 2020 City Municipal Plan, adopted by the Barre City Council on September 15, 2020; and to confirm the City of Barre’s planning process under 24 VSA §4350. Copies of the plans can be reviewed online at https://centralvtplanning.org/, at the Barre City Municipal Building, or at the offices of Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission, 29 Main Street, Suite 4, Montpelier, during normal business hours. Phone: 802-229-0389.
